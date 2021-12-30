Watch
Multiple grass fires break out in Boulder County amid strong winds

Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 30, 2021
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires have been reported in Boulder County as strong winds — including a 110 mph gust — continue to blow through the area. Multiple highways are closed in the area.

It's not clear how all of the fires started, but at least a few began after power lines were blown down, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Both directions of US 36 (Boulder Turnpike) are closed between Nolan Drive near Lyons and Longhorn Road near Boulder due to fire danger.

In addition, a seven-mile stretch of northbound N. Foothills Highway is closing between Nebo Road north to Ute Highway due to one of the grass fires.

Another fire is burning along the 5000 block of N. Broadway and another is near N. Foothills and Middle Fork. As of 10:46 a.m., the N. Broadway fire was contained to one acre.

Highway 93 is closed in both directions between Highway 170 near Superior and Hogback Road near Golden due to multiple crashes and high wind. Several high-profile vehicles have been blown over due to the wind, according to Colorado State Patrol.

A satellite dish was blown over outside the CU aerospace building, near Discovery Drive and Colorado Avenue, on East Campus Thursday morning.

This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated.

