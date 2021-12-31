Watch
Superior, Louisville under boil water advisories in wake of Marshall Fire

Marshall Fire Dec 31 2021
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:11:20-05

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Both Superior and Louisville are both under boil water advisories in the wake of the Marshall Fire.

The fire, which has spread to about 6,000 acres and likely destroyed between 500 and 1,000 homes, is not expected to grow or cause any other damage outside of its perimeter.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says all residents should use bottled water and boil any water they drink, and use for cooking, washing dishes, brushing teeth or to make ice.

The CDPHE says to allow water to boil for one minute and then let it cool. You can shower in water without boiling it first.

The areas saw a loss of water pressure Thursday as firefighters used the system to extinguish flames. This pressure loss can let disease-causing organisms into the water distribution system, the CDPHE said.

The Town of Superior and City of Louisville are working to locate water leaks caused by the fire to make repairs.

Anybody experiencing nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches should seek medical attention. As of now, nobody has reported feeling sickness due to contaminated water.

This advisory is in place under further notice. It's not yet clear when it will be lifted.

