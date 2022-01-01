3 missing, 991 structures lost in Marshall Fire; tips lead to search warrant

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been reported missing and are feared dead after a wind-driven wildfire tore through Superior, Louisville, and parts of unincorporated Boulder County Thursday, destroying an updated total of 991 structures.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed the latest details on the missing people and structure loss during a press conference Saturday afternoon. Pelle also said several tips led to a search warrant in connection with the investigation into the cause of the fire, but he declined to give additional details into that investigation.

The three missing people, whose identities were not released, were inside homes that were destroyed in the fire, Pelle said. The sheriff said he expects the missing individuals — two people in Superior and one person in the Marshall area — to be the only casualties of the fire. Cadaver dogs will be at the three homes Sunday to help with recovery efforts. Officials located hundreds of people who initially were reported missing.

Pelle also released what he believes are the final numbers in the total amount of structures lost. He said 553 homes were destroyed and 45 homes damaged in the town of Louisville; 332 homes were destroyed and 60 homes damaged in the town of Superior; and 106 homes destroyed and 22 homes were damaged in unincorporated Boulder County, making a total of 991 structures lost and 106 homes damaged in the fire.

A preliminary list of structures lost can be found here. The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to assess the damage, but winter weather is impacting that work. The total cost is not yet known.

The city of Louisville is in the process of creating a map of destroyed or damaged. The map will be available at www.louisvilleco.gov/marshallfire. To self-report a damaged or destroyed structure that is not included on this preliminary list, visit www.boco.org/MarshallFireSelfReport.

The Marshall Fire started around S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Thousands of residents were evacuated as the powerful winds whipped fire and smoke toward homes in businesses in the area Thursday afternoon. Firefighters continued working overnight to attack the blaze which grew to 6,000 acres in size by Friday morning. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures left the fire smoldering in spots.

Some residents were allowed to return home Saturday. Access is only available to residents who can show proof of residency. Areas under a “soft closure” are the only areas open for reentry, officials said. In the city of Louisville those areas are Spyglass Circle, and Saint Andrews Lane at West Dillon Road to Spyglass Circle.

FEMA announced on Saturday that disaster assistance has been made available to victims of Thursday’s fire. Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362.

