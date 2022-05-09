Suspect arrested in triple homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested in connection to a triple homicide north of Green Valley Ranch, Denver police announced on Monday.

The Denver Police Department will provide more information in a 4 p.m. press conference, which Denver7 will stream live.

On April 26, Denver police located three deceased people — later identified as 23-year-old Donne Allen, Jr., 65-year-old Denise Hood, and 4-year-old Me’Khi Parham Allen — inside an apartment at East Range Crossings along the 5900 block of N. Dunkirk Street. All three had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A family member of the family said Hood was the matriarch of the family, Allen Jr. was her grandson, and the child was Hood's great-grandson.

In the days after the shooting, neighbors said they were anxiously waiting for more information on the case or suspect.

"It’s too close to home. Too much has gone on over here already," one anonymous resident told Denver7.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help cover funeral expenses.