Coroner releases identities of man, woman and 4-year-old killed in triple homicide north of Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — On Monday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released the identities of the three people killed in a triple homicide inside an apartment at the East Range Crossings apartment complex north of Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood last week.

Police were called out to the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street just before 6 p.m. on April 26.

Officers located three victims — a man, a woman and a young boy — inside an apartment, according to Commander Matt Clark. All three were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Donne Allen, Jr. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Denise Hood. The boy was identified as 4-year-old Me’Khi Parham Allen.

All three died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner confirmed Monday. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Neighbors were left shaken after the shooting. Denver police have not yet released information on a suspect.