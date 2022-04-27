Three killed, including young boy, in shooting inside Denver apartment

DENVER — Three people are dead, including a child, after a shooting inside a Denver apartment Tuesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police were called out to the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street just before 6 p.m.

Officers located three victims — a man, a woman and a young boy — inside an apartment, according to Commander Matt Clark. All three were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. The department did not release the boy's age.

No one is in custody at this time, Clark said during a late-night press conference. Investigators are still processing the scene and working to generate leads.

The department is asking for anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be made by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story is developing and will be updated.