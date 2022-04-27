Green Valley Ranch residents still searching for answers following triple homicide

DENVER — One day after a man, woman, and child were shot to death at the East Range Crossings apartment complex in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, Denver Police Department investigators are still searching for the person responsible.

“We would appreciate any assistance the public can provide in tips or information regarding the individual or individuals who may be responsible for this,” said Denver Police Department Cmdr. Matt Clark during a news conference Tuesday night.

But nearly 24 hours after the shooting, neighbors said they are still waiting for DPD to release a description of the suspect.

“I just walked around on the other side of the building just to see what was going on. And I've seen the tape,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s too close to home. Too much has gone on over here already.”

The resident said over the past few months, there has been a series of violence and thefts.

“My stereo system was taken — it was crazy. It was like a $20 or $30 radio... My subs were taken as well,” said another resident who asked to remain anonymous. “I mean, I try to step up out the way. You know, mind my own business. And I just try to take care of my family.”

Both residents did not want their identities shared because the suspect is still at-large.

They said most residents who live at East Range Crossing are kind and hard working. But due to this latest shooting, they’re both considering finding new homes.

Denver7 reached out to East Range Crossings to find out if the complex plans to increase security. A media spokesperson said they could not comment at this time, but concerned residents can reach out to property management to share safety concerns.