Slushy, icy roads lead to closures, crashes around Colorado Friday

As the snow tapers off around Colorado Friday morning, it leaves behind some roads that are proving treacherous or difficult for drivers.

About 2 to 5 inches of snow fell over the Denver area Thursday, with much of it melting on the ground. More light snow is possible Friday.

Denver7 Weather

Here are live updates on road conditions around the state, plus other weather-related details:

7:51 a.m. | Crash at US 285 and US 85

A crash has been reported at US 285/Hampden at US 85/Santa Fe.

7:50 a.m. | Crash on US 36 cleared

The crash on US 36 westbound west of Sheridan has been cleared

7:43 a.m. | Crash cleared at I-25 and Evans

The right lane that was blocked on I-25 northbound at Evans Avenue for a crash has reopened. The crash is cleared.

7:42 a.m. | Denver Zoo delayed opening

The Denver Zoo will open at 10 a.m. today with limited access to parts of the park as crews clear the pathways.

WEATHER ALERT: Due to snow, Denver Zoo will open at 10 a.m. with limited access while our crews clear the paths. Our Przewalski’s horses think this weather's just fine however—they grow a thick winter coat specially for winter, and can survive easily in -30F° weather. pic.twitter.com/7nmoO8zkPA — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) April 16, 2021

7:36 a.m. | Possible semi crash into median near Silver Plume

We are receiving reports of a semi that crashed into a median on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 224, near Woodward Street in Silver Plume.

7:35 a.m. | Stalled vehicle on I-70 westbound

A stalled vehicle has blocked the center lane of I-70 at exit 261 near Golden.

7:23 a.m. | I-25 reopens at Washington

A crash that closed one southbound lane on I-25 near the Washington Street bridge has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

7:14 a.m. | I-70 reopens out east

I-70 has reopened in both directions between Limon and Burlington.

7:09 a.m. | Crash on US 36

A crash has been reported on eastbound US 36 approaching 104th/Church Ranch.

7 a.m. | C-470 closures

The left lane is blocked at C-470 eastbound just east of Quebec Street. The right lane is blocked westbound just east of Broadway.

6:46 a.m. | I-225 at Mississippi

Two left lanes are blocked at I-225 southbound at Mississippi Avenue for a crash.

6:45 a.m. | One lane of I-70 closed at Brighton Boulevard

One lane of westbound I-70 is closed approaching Brighton Boulevard. Two lanes were closed earlier, but one has reopened. Stop-and-go traffic is still prevalent here.

6:40 a.m. | I-25 northbound at Evans Avenue

The right lane is blocked on I-25 northbound at Evans Avenue for a crash.

6:28 a.m. | 224 Xcel Energy outages

Outages are affecting 6,884 customers this morning, with about half of them in the Evergreen and Kittridge area of Highway 285. Another large outage area is around the Green Mountain area in Lakewood.

6:25 a.m. | Right lanes blocked on I-25 at Colorado Boulevard

A crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 at Colorado Boulevard has closed the right lanes.

5:52 a.m. | One lane of I-25 closed near Washington Bridge

A crash is closing one southbound lane in this area. Injuries have been reported.

5:52 a.m. | Closures in downtown Denver

East 3rd is closed approaching Lincoln due to a downed tree. Downed power lines have also been reported on East 6th by Downing. A downed tree limb has also been reported with downed power lines at 14th Avenue and Humboldt.

RTD bus had trouble getting by this downed tree on Downing near Alameda. The driver and a few riders moved branches out of the way so the bus could get through. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/lUWyprd46u — Micah Smith (@MicahSmith_TV) April 16, 2021

5:42 a.m. | Denver International Airport cancellations

As of 5:30 a.m., 12 flights had been canceled at DIA. Eighteen flights have been delayed. Click here to check your flight.

5:02 a.m. | Denver Public Schools are open on regular schedule

All DPS schools are open and operating on regular schedules on Friday. Check with your school for updates on specific events and activities related to your school.

4:56 a.m. | Closure of I-70 at Dotsero reopens

The closure of eastbound I-70 in Dotsero for commercial motor vehicle has been lifted.

4 a.m. | Colorado State Patrol reminding truckers to use chains

CSP in Golden said traffic on I-70 at Floyd Hill is becoming an issue due to semi trucks not chaining up. All commercial motor vehicles must chain up between Idaho Springs and Golden. Fines include $1,157.50 and a tow bill. According to CSP, this appears to have been a problem all night.

Westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill. No Chains. pic.twitter.com/8M20BfweBr — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) April 16, 2021

Midnight | Overnight closures and weather-related requirements

Al drivers on I-70 between Vail and Copper Mountain must have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains or other traction device, or must be a 4WD or AWD vehicle. The same goes for I-70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown.

I-70 remains closed in both directions from Limon to Burlington due to zero visibility in the area. It closed at 10:04 p.m. Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for I-70 between Deer Trail and Burlington for high-profile trucks and light vehicles.

US 36 is closed between CO 71 and the Kansas border.

There are several High Wind Warnings in southeast Colorado.

A safety closures is in effect for all commercial vehicles on eastbound I-70 at Dotsero.