Wet and slushy in Denver this morning as a spring storm rolls through

DENVER — Light snow continues to fall this morning after around 2 to 5 inches fell across the Denver metro area.

The roads will be wet and slushy, with icy areas on the bridges and overpasses. Around 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, mainly above 10,000 feet, so the drive in the mountains will be a bit trickier.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and the northeastern corner of the state. These areas could see around 3 to 7 inches of snow by Friday midday. Any additional snow today will be pretty light, but it will be cloudy and cold. We'll see highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Things will gradually start to clear out and warm up this weekend. We'll see a few more rain and snow showers on Saturday, with warmer and drier weather on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.