Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wet and slushy in Denver this morning as a spring storm rolls through

Light snow possible across northern Colorado on Friday
items.[0].videoTitle
The sun will come out this afternoon a bit, but it's a cold day!
April 16 2021 515am forecast
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 07:55:01-04

DENVER — Light snow continues to fall this morning after around 2 to 5 inches fell across the Denver metro area.

The roads will be wet and slushy, with icy areas on the bridges and overpasses. Around 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, mainly above 10,000 feet, so the drive in the mountains will be a bit trickier.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and the northeastern corner of the state. These areas could see around 3 to 7 inches of snow by Friday midday. Any additional snow today will be pretty light, but it will be cloudy and cold. We'll see highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Things will gradually start to clear out and warm up this weekend. We'll see a few more rain and snow showers on Saturday, with warmer and drier weather on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020