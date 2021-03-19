Winter Weather Advisory for snow in Denver tonight

Welcome to Spring! We are in for a series of storms set to bring widespread moisture back to Colorado.

Snow will continue in the high country tonight- and roads may be icy and snowpacked.

A rain-snow mix is possible late Sunday and it will turn to all snow on Sunday night over the urban corridor. We could see some icy roads along with snow for the Monday morning commute.

Around 3-6 inches snow accumulation is possible for the urban corridor, with 5"-13" over our northern and central mountains through Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting Sunday night for all of metro Denver...along with a Winter Storm Warning for the high country west of Denver, with the heaviest snow in the foothills and east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Skies gradually clear late Monday, with lows dropping to the 20s and 30s.

It will remain unsettled and cooler Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s all week.

Denver7 Weather

