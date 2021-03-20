Spring snowstorm: Here’s what to expect

DENVER — A week after a record-setting snowstorm that dumped 27.1 inches of snow on Denver, the state is gearing up for another round of snow.

Although this storm is not expected be as powerful, travel may be impacted, especially on the I-70 mountain corridor Sunday.

Light snow showers are expected to develop over the foothills Sunday with snow over the foothills and Palmer Divide. For Denver, a possible mix of rain and snow will begin to fall later today, eventually turning to all snow this evening. The metro area could see accumulations from 2 to 8 inches.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast for Sunday evening through midnight, with four to nine inches along the I-70 mountain corridor east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel and six to ten inches along the I-25 corridor at Monument Hill.

Sunday`s high temperatures will be in the mid-teens and 20s in the mountains, 30s in the foothills and 40s on the plains. Expect some icy roads for the Monday morning commute.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and avoid driving Sunday evening in the mountains and Monday morning for the foothills and Front Range.

