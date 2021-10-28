Loveland Ski Area to open for the season Saturday

DENVER – Loveland Ski Area will open for the season on Saturday, joining Arapahoe Basin, Keystone and Wolf Creek as the Colorado ski areas open before Nov. 1.

The Chet’s Dream lift will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and one mile-long run will be open from the top of the lift to the bottom. The ski area said the run has an 18-inch base of snow.

“With some help from Mother Nature, our snowmaking team has done an incredible job getting the mountain ready and we invite everyone to come join us for Opening Day on Saturday,” said Loveland Ski Area COO Rob Goodell.

Snowmaking crews are working on adding more snow to the single run before moving on to try to get Spillway and Richard’s Run open soon.

The ski area will now be open seven days a week until May. Early season lift tickets cost $85 for adults and $35 for kids ages 6-14. People will have to wear masks inside facilities at the ski area for the season.