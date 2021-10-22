Watch
Keystone Resort opening for the season Friday

Posted at 8:19 PM, Oct 21, 2021
DENVER — Keystone Resort will be the third spot in Colorado running lifts for the start of its ski season beginning Friday.

The resort opens at 9 a.m. with 40 acres of terrain and nearly two miles of trail.

Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first resort to open on Oct. 16. It's open on weekends until the next significant storm cycle.

Arapahoe Basin was close behind, opening Black Mountain Express to serve the High Noon run on Oct. 17.

Here’s when the rest of the resorts anticipate opening. Note: Some resorts and hills may open sooner than expected or later than announced depending on snow conditions.

  • Nov. 12: Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain
  • Nov. 17: Winter Park Resort
  • Nov. 19: Eldora Mountain
  • Nov. 20: Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort
  • Nov. 22: Copper Mountain
  • Nov. 24: Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort
  • Nov. 25: Silverton Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass and Telluride Ski Resort
  • Nov. 26: Powderhorn Mountain Resort
  • Dec. 8: Cooper
  • Dec. 10: Sunlight Mountain Resort
  • Dec. 11: Granby Ranch, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk
  • Dec. 17: Kendall Mountain Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area is anticipating a mid-October to early-November opening.

Lee’s Ski Hill typically opens around Dec. 20, and Chapman Hill Ski Area usually opens in December.

Monarch Mountain, Echo Mountain, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Lake City Ski Hill, Cranor Ski Hill and Hesperus Ski Area have not announced opening dates.

