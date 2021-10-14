Wolf Creek to open first for skiing — here's when other Colorado resorts plan to open

DENVER — Wolf Creek Ski Area announced it will open Saturday, the first resort in Colorado to open for the upcoming ski season.

Wolf Creek will open the Nova and Lynx lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 after the resort received 14 inches of fresh snow.

It’s the second year in a row Wolf Creek will be the first Colorado resort to open.

Several resorts saw fresh powder fall from the winter storm Tuesday, and snowmaking is underway as they gear up for the 2021-2022 ski season.

Here’s when the rest of the resorts anticipate opening. Note: Some resorts and hills may open sooner than expected or later than announced depending on snow conditions.

Nov. 12: Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain Nov. 17: Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort Nov. 19: Eldora Mountain

Eldora Mountain Nov. 20 : Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort

: Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort Nov. 22: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain Nov. 24: Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort Nov. 25: Silverton Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass and Telluride Ski Resort

Silverton Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass and Telluride Ski Resort Nov. 26: Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Dec. 8: Cooper

Cooper Dec. 10: Sunlight Mountain Resort

Sunlight Mountain Resort Dec. 11: Granby Ranch, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk

Granby Ranch, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Dec. 17: Kendall Mountain Ski Area

Keystone and Arapahoe Basin do not have official dates set, but anticipate opening in October. Loveland Ski Area is anticipating a mid-October to early-November opening.

Lee’s Ski Hill typically opens around Dec. 20, and Chapman Hill Ski Area usually opens in December.

Monarch Mountain, Echo Mountain, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Lake City Ski Hill, Cranor Ski Hill and Hesperus Ski Area have not announced opening dates.

Copper Mountain also announced it will be offering Fast Tracks passes to skip long lift lines beginning Nov. 1.