Arapahoe Basin opens for the season; when do other resorts anticipate opening?

DENVER — Arapahoe Basin opened for the 2021-22 ski season on Sunday.

Black Mountain Express began running at 8:30 a.m. to serve the High Noon run.

Jason Schmul was one of the first to hit the slopes after the ski area opened Sunday. He said he camped out overnight to be one of the first on the mountain.

"It's the legend of it, being here at A-basin," Schmul said. "It's a family thing. Everybody knows each other. It's tradition. It's really nice to be back this year and kicking it off again, and it feels normal again."

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer, said in an announcement Friday it’s possible they’ll also have a few features in the Banana Terrain Park.

Uphill access, which requires a pass , will not open immediately, and the resort will make an announcement when it is safe to open.

Here’s when the rest of the resorts anticipate opening. Note: Some resorts and hills may open sooner than expected or later than announced depending on snow conditions.

Nov. 12: Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain Nov. 17: Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort Nov. 19: Eldora Mountain

Eldora Mountain Nov. 20 : Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort

: Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort Nov. 22: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain Nov. 24: Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort Nov. 25: Silverton Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass and Telluride Ski Resort

Silverton Mountain, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass and Telluride Ski Resort Nov. 26: Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Dec. 8: Cooper

Cooper Dec. 10: Sunlight Mountain Resort

Sunlight Mountain Resort Dec. 11: Granby Ranch, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk

Granby Ranch, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Dec. 17: Kendall Mountain Ski Area

Keystone does not have an official date set, but anticipates opening in October. Loveland Ski Area is anticipating a mid-October to early-November opening.

Lee’s Ski Hill typically opens around Dec. 20, and Chapman Hill Ski Area usually opens in December.

Monarch Mountain, Echo Mountain, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Lake City Ski Hill, Cranor Ski Hill and Hesperus Ski Area have not announced opening dates.