3rd suspect arrested in homicide of missing elderly Lakewood man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A third suspect has been arrested for the homicide of an elderly Lakewood man last seen in October.

Gail Wilson, 81, was reported missing after he left his home on Oct. 31. After being missing for nearly two weeks, the Lakewood Police Department said it believed he had been killed and his remains dumped in “numerous areas” in the Capitol Hill area.

The Lakewood Police Department arrested Jay Sean Griffith, 21, Thursday evening on suspicion of tampering with a deceased body and accessory to first-degree murder.

John Romero

On Nov. 12, Savannah Nicole Wilson, 24, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.

Lakewood Police Department

Ricardo Perez, 35, was arrested that same day and also brought to Jefferson County Jail to be held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Lakewood Police Department

Police did not provide information on the relationship between Griffith, Savannah Wilson and Perez.

Authorities previously confirmed Savannah Wilson is related to Gail Wilson but are still investigating the details of their relationship.

Police are still working to locate Gail Wilson's remains. His 1997 red Ford F-150 was recovered on Nov. 5 northwest of I-25 and Colfax in Denver, but there was no sign of him around the truck.

Lakewood police obtained images showing Gail Wilson’s truck being driven near Capitol Hill and downtown Denver by “unknown suspects” around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The truck bed contained rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and several black trash bags.

“These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York, sometime between 3:00pm-5:00pm on 10/31/21,” the police department said in a news release.

"Our main priority right now and our main concern right now in this moment is to bring my dad home," Gaylene Ward, Gail Wilson’s daughter, said previously in an interview with Denver7. "That is the plea that I'm going to continue to make until this is said and done. Anybody who saw the truck in that area where Lakewood police found out, saw them tossing anything, please — just say something. All we want is to bring him home."

Lakewood police is asking anyone who witnessed Gail Wilson’s truck driving on Oct. 31 or has video evidence showing anything possibly related to the case to contact its tip line at (303) 763-6800.