Lakewood police say they believe missing man may have been killed, body dumped near Cap Hill

DENVER – Police said Thursday they believe an 81-year-old Lakewood man missing since Halloween might have been killed and his remains dumped in “numerous areas” in the Capitol Hill area.

Gail Wilson, 81, was last heard from at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, Lakewood police said Thursday in an update from a missing persons bulletin issued on Nov. 1. Police had previously said he was last seen leaving his home at 3 p.m. that day.

But in the update Thursday, Lakewood police said Wilson’s 1997 red Ford F-150 with Colorado plate BXX-317 was being driven near Capitol Hill and downtown Denver by “unknown suspects” around 3:30 p.m. that day.

The truck was carrying rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and several black trash bags.

“These items, likely containing the body of Wilson, were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax/Broadway/6th/York, sometime between 3:00pm-5:00pm on 10/31/21,” the police department said in a news release.

Lakewood Police Department A map showing the area where the remains of Gail Wilson may have been dropped on Oct. 31, 2021.

Police released images of the vehicle and a map of the area where the items possibly containing Wilson’s body were dropped.

They are asking anyone who lives or works in the area, or who may have seen the suspects or truck to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-763-6800 and reference CR# LK21040621.