81-year-old man missing out of Lakewood

Posted at 9:52 PM, Nov 01, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for an 81-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Gail Wilson, 81, has not been seen since Sunday at 3 p.m. when he was leaving his home on the 1300 block of South Reed Street in Lakewood.

He was seen in his red 1997 Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317.

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-6, 180 pound, white man with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie.

Anyone who sees Wilson is asked to call 911.

