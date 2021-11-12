Two people arrested in case of missing elderly Lakewood man feared dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police said two people have been arrested in a case of a missing elderly man who is now feared to be dead.

Gail Wilson, 81, was last seen on Oct. 31. In an update on Thursday, police said the man's truck was seen traveling near downtown Denver that day and had rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and several black trash bags in the back. The items were dumped around Denver that day and likely contained the body of Wilson, police said.

On Thursday, Savannah Nicole Wilson, 24, was booked into Jefferson County Jail and is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder. Denver7 is working to confirm if they are related.

Ricardo Perez, 35, was arrested that same day and also brought to Jefferson County Jail. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Both suspects were in Jefferson County court Friday morning.

Lakewood police say they will have a press conference to share updates on this case at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

It's not clear if police have found Gail Wilson's body.

His truck was recovered on Nov. 5 northwest of Interstate 25 and Colfax in Denver. There was no sign of him around the truck.

Anybody with information or video evidence related to this case, including where the truck may have traveled on Oct. 31, is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department tip line at 303-763-6800.

When police issued the update on Thursday about the truck dumping items around Denver, one of Gail Wilson's daughters begged for help.

“I want whoever did this to my dad to be held accountable, and I just want to bring my dad home," said Gaylene Ward.

Ward says her father has been a strong influence in her life and a bedrock of their family.

“My dad was the most amazing, generous man I've ever known in my life,” she said. “My dad didn’t deserve this.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.