Father of 3-year-old boy who died in accidental shooting in Denver turned himself, police say

DENVER – The father of a 3-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in mid-April was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

Manuel Lopez, 34, turned himself in to police four days after law enforcement issued warrants out for his arrest and that of the boy’s mother, 39-year-old Celina Duran, a department spokesperson said in a news release Tuesday. The woman was arrested late last week.

On April 17, the Denver Police Department learned that a person in a private vehicle had taken the 3-year-old boy to a hospital around 5:20 p.m. that evening.

The child had a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said. The department tweeted on Monday of last week that the child had died.

Investigators said the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. It happened inside a car along the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street, near Ruby Hill Park.

The investigation is ongoing. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding possible charges, police said.