Arrest warrants issued for parents after 3-year-old accidentally shot himself

DENVER — Arrest warrants have been issued for a 3-year-old's parents after the child accidentally shot himself, according to the Denver Police Department.

On April 17, the Denver Police Department learned that a person in a private vehicle had transported a 3-year-old boy to a hospital around 5:20 p.m. that evening.

The child had a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said. The department tweeted on Monday that the child had died.

According to Denver police, the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. It happened inside a car along the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street.

On Friday, Denver police announced that arrest warrants had been issued for the boy's parents for investigation of child abuse - negligently causing death.

The boy's mother, 39-year-old Celina Duran, was arrested Thursday. The boy's father, 34-year-old Manuel Lopez, remains at-large, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding possible charges.