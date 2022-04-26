Watch
Denver police say 3-year-old dies after he accidentally shot himself

Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 20:04:18-04

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday that a 3-year-old boy died at a hospital after he accidentally shot himself more than a week ago.

On April 17, the Denver Police Department learned that a person in a private vehicle had transported a 3-year-old boy to a hospital around 5:20 p.m. that evening.

The child had a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said. They tweeted on Monday that the child had died.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the shooting happened inside a car along the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street.

Police initially said that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. They said Monday that the investigation into this incident was ongoing and there were no arrests to report at the time.

