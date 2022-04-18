Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police say 3-year-old is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself

denver police tape.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:11:08-04

DENVER — A 3-year-old remains in critical condition after Denver police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday.

On Sunday evening, the Denver Police Department learned that a person in a private vehicle had transported a 3-year-old boy to a hospital around 5:20 p.m. The child had a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said on Monday that as of now, it appears that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the shooting happened inside a car along the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., the child was in critical condition. Police have not made any arrests in this case.

This investigation remains active and no other details were available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch these positive stories from Denver7