Denver police say 3-year-old is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself

DENVER — A 3-year-old remains in critical condition after Denver police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday.

On Sunday evening, the Denver Police Department learned that a person in a private vehicle had transported a 3-year-old boy to a hospital around 5:20 p.m. The child had a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said on Monday that as of now, it appears that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the shooting happened inside a car along the 1700 block of S. Pecos Street.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., the child was in critical condition. Police have not made any arrests in this case.

This investigation remains active and no other details were available.