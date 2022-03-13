7 separate weekend shootings leave 7 wounded, 1 dead in Denver metro

DENVER — Multiple Denver area police departments were busy over the weekend investigating at least seven separate shootings that left seven people wounded and one person dead.

The shootings occurred over three days — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — and took place in Denver, Aurora and Thornton.

The fatal shooting happened in Aurora Friday. A 16-year-old boy died in that incident.

Police in Denver are investigating two separate weekend shootings:



One person was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Quebec St. around 5 p.m. on Friday.

One person, a juvenile female, was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries in the 4300 block of N. Tejon St. around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police in Aurora are investigating four separate weekend shootings:



A 16-year-old male was shot and killed in the 12700 block of E. Asbury Circle around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

One person was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries at 2204 S Quentin Way around 8 p.m. on Friday.

A woman was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries and walked into a convenience store located at 138 N. Del Mar Circle around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand during an altercation in the area of Tower Rd. and Hampden Blvd. around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police in Thornton are investigating one double shooting:



Two men were shot and sustained serious injuries in the 880 block of Washington St. around 1 a.m. Saturday. Both victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been announced and information regarding suspects has not been released in any of the seven weekend shootings.

