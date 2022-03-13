Police: Stabbing suspect dies in Green Valley Ranch house fire in Denver

DENVER — A man suspected of stabbing and seriously injuring another man died in a house fire that occurred shortly after or during the stabbing incident in Denver Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Denver Police Department were called to the Green Valley Ranch home in the 19300 block of E. 41st Pl. sometime around 11 a.m.

Police tweeted that a man suffering from a stab wound was located and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later tweeted that the Denver Fire Department had responded to the home on a report of a structure fire. It’s unclear when the fire occurred in relation with the stabbing or how it started. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing was injured in the fire and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. An official cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. No other details surrounding the incident are known.