Thornton police investigate double shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded in the city early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the 880 block of Washington Street.

Jesus Mendez, a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department, told Denver7 that the two men were walking down Washington Street near a parking lot when they were shot.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive, Mendez said.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.