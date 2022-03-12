Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Thornton police investigate double shooting

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 12:09:24-05

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded in the city early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. in the 880 block of Washington Street.

Jesus Mendez, a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department, told Denver7 that the two men were walking down Washington Street near a parking lot when they were shot.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive, Mendez said.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump