Sixteen-year-old killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting along the 17200 block of E. Asbury Circle.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

APD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene to start their investigation.

This marked Aurora's eighth homicide of the year.

Police said the details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. They did not have any descriptions of a suspect or suspects to share as of Friday evening.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.