Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Nov. 15-Nov. 21, 2021

More than 789,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 44,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Sunday, April 25

6:24 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Colorado — a reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

789,430 cases (+7,470)

44,863 hospitalized (+321)

64 counties (+0)

4,019,918 people tested (+18,339)

12,636,040 test encounters (+93,781)

8,701 deaths among cases (+81)

8,943 deaths due to COVID-19 (+57)

6,687 outbreaks (+20)

The latest hospital data showed 1,503 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 9.85%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Mondy, 3,970,559 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, 3,606,376 people have been fully vaccinated, and 748,332 eligible people have received an additional dose.

