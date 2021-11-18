Jefferson County Board of Health to consider countywide mask mandate, asks Polis for statewide order

DENVER – The Jefferson County Board of Health could implement an indoor mask requirement as soon as Monday, the board president said Thursday, and sent a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calling on him to issue a statewide indoor mask requirement or to at least give local health departments the ability to put vaccine passports in place.

Jefferson County Board of Health President Greg Deranleau said in an interview Thursday afternoon that the board’s executive director has been working on draft language for a public health order that would include a countywide mask requirement, which the board is likely to consider at a meeting on Monday morning.

“We are considering a local countywide mask mandate. We do believe it’s really important, though, that the governor take statewide action,” Deranleau said. “As we know, this virus doesn’t respect jurisdictional boundaries. So we can have a patchwork of counties and municipalities doing their own thing. But we really believe it’s going to be stronger when it’s at the statewide level.”

The Thursday letter from the board piggybacks off two different letters sent by local public health directors, including Jefferson County’s, last week that call for the Democratic governor to put a mask mandate back in place and allow for vaccine passports. Thursday's is the latest plea to the governor to tighten restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,526 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado and the state was down to just 69 ICU beds as the state surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Boulder County and Larimer County both already have mask requirements in place among metro-area counties.

The Jefferson County Board of Health’s Thursday letter says it received “extremely disturbing data” Wednesday showing there were 16 Jefferson County residents who died of COVID-19 last week and that the county has averaged more than a death per day since July 9, when the delta variant surge started.

Combined with the spike in hospitalizations, which public health officials have warned could be overrun next month, and there being fewer than 70 intensive care unit beds available statewide, the board called on Polis to act at the state level regarding masks – requests he has repeatedly brushed aside in recent weeks in favor of pushing for more people to get vaccinated.

“Data have consistently been provided by the Colorado State Epidemiologist outlining the growing risk to stymied economic recovery, in-person school attendance, harm to our most vulnerable citizens, continued demand on crippled health care systems and increased deaths,” the board’s letter to Polis says as reasons why they are calling for the statewide mandate.

The board is asking Polis to issue a new executive order requiring masks indoors for everyone age 2 and up regardless of their vaccination status. In lieu of a statewide order, the board is asking for “flexibility for local jurisdictions to implement mitigation procedures in certain settings, such as a vaccination passport program.”

“Governor Polis, we all need to do more to address the trends we are seeing currently and that will most likely surge in the coming weeks with holiday travel and movement indoors. Trends are going in the wrong direction and we implore you to take additional mitigation steps immediately before anyone else loses their life unnecessarily,” the board wrote to the governor. “We continue to take steps within our county to help slow the spread of the virus and we request your assistance to encourage our fellow counties to do the same. We are all in this together.”

The letter also calls on Polis to prioritize what the board calls “a stakeholder process” to come up with better ways to up the statewide vaccination rate.

Deranleau, the board of health president, said the limited hospital capacity has also been a factor in deciding whether the county will put its own mask mandate in place.

“It’s our hospitals are in crisis. Our health care providers are in burnout mode. And so the more steps that we can take to try to help and try and turn this trend back, the better,” he said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended a public health order Sunday that mandates vaccines for people inside large public indoor events in six metro-area counties: Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield and Jefferson counties.

But Deranleau said there are not many indoor venues like that in Jefferson County and that the board was looking at “what we can do to affect our local communities and improve the situation here.”

He said the board was meeting with the business and economic task force for the county to try to come up with a solution that doesn’t hamper businesses as Colorado heads into the holiday season.

“We don’t want to create this burden on our businesses. But at the same time, if the trends keep going the direction that they’re going, that’s going to create a significant burden on our businesses, and they’re already burdened,” Deranleau said. “So, we’re really talking about that and what can we do to improve that situation, and just really start to turn us back.”

The 14-day average hospitalization rate in Jefferson County was 2.41 per 100,000 people as of Thursday – the highest since last December, when there were restrictions in place. The seven-day average positivity rate in the county was 9.5%.

Denver7's Jon Ewing contributed to this report.