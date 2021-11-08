Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Nov. 8-14, 2021

More than 760,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 43,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Nov. 8

5:21 p.m. | Polis calls children who participated in COVID-19 vaccine trial 'heroes'

More than 11,000 Colorado kids have received their first dose of the Pfizer shot after the CDC approved the vaccine for kids ages 5-11 last week.

In a press conference Monday, Gov. Jared Polis thanked the Colorado children who participated in the largest trial site in the country at Children’s Hospital Colorado, with 252 kids participating over the summer. Dr. Eric Simoes, the primary investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said about one-third of the kids received a placebo, and those children are now on their way to being fully vaccinated as well. In total, 5,000 children had applied to participate, Simoes said.

“As principal investigator of this site, and one of the largest sites in the world, I believe in the science and integrity of the trial and this vaccine,” Simoes said.

The vaccine is almost 91% effective in preventing infections in children, and 99% of the kids who participated in the trial had antibody responses that were protective, Simoes said.

One of the fourth-grade trial participants said she feels lucky to have been part of the trial to help keep kids safe, especially her baby brother who can’t get vaccinated.

“I’m glad I was in the trial because now other kids can also get the vaccine. I think kids should do it to protect the ones they love and keep themselves healthy, as well as keep our schools open,” she said

5 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado — a reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

768,646 caes (+8,193)

43,687 hospitalized (+178)

64 counties (+0)

3,971,832 people tested (+23,034)

12,401,858 test encounters (+109,764)

8,499 deaths among cases (+92)

8,719 deaths due to COVID-19 (+66)

6,566 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data showed 1,484 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 9.49%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,914,014 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, and 3,583,793 people have been fully vaccinated.

