Snow expected to affect Wednesday afternoon commute in NE Colorado

DENVER – The Denver metro area and mountains are still on track for another few inches of snow Wednesday, and the heaviest snow is expected to start around the time of the evening commute.

While highs will reach close to 60 degrees in the metro area on Tuesday, a cold front will move into the area overnight. There could be some light freezing drizzle to start the morning Wednesday in the metro area, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

Snow should start early in the morning in the mountains that will intensify through the morning there.

On the plains and in the metro area, there is still uncertainty Tuesday morning about when exactly the snow will start – whether it will be late in the morning or in the afternoon, according to the NWS.

But the heaviest snow is expected to fall between 5 p.m. and midnight, when snowfall rates could reach a half-inch per hour. The NWS said Denver International Airport, where the official measurements are taken for Denver, should get at least 2 inches of snow after 5 p.m.

NWS Boulder Forecast snowfall for Wednesday's storm as of Tuesday morning.

There will be some upslope winds with the storm, which favors the heaviest snow in the foothills. The NWS said those areas should expect between 3 and 7 inches of snow.

The NWS had not issued winter weather advisories as of Tuesday morning but said it still might in upcoming forecasts.

Tuesday morning’s forecast shows 3-4 inches for Denver, 4 inches for Castle Rock, 4-6 inches for Boulder, 6-8 inches for Winter Park and an inch or two on the Eastern Plains. The northern and central mountains could see upwards of 6 inches, according to Tuesday morning’s forecast.

The snow should mostly taper off after midnight, but flurries could continue through Thursday morning on the Palmer Divide.

Colorado’s statewide snowpack sat at 93% of median Tuesday. Four of the eight river basins were at or above median levels as of Monday’s data — Upper Colorado Headwaters (100%), Gunnison (104%), Laramie and North Platte (101%) and South Platte (105%).

NRCS/USDA Median snowpack in Colorado's eight river basins as of Feb. 14, 2022.

The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan (89%), Yampa and White (88%), Arkansas (86%), and Upper Rio Grande (84%) basins were all slightly below median levels.

