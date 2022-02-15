50s today, but snow and cold in Denver tomorrow

High clouds are snow spreading across Colorado ahead of our next storm.

Tuesday will be the warm before the storm as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Enjoy the big meltdown while it lasts because another cold front is on the way. The next front will bring snow to the mountains Tuesday night and it will spread east over the plains on Wednesday.

Snow will likely ramp up by mid-morning and will continue through early evening. Right now, it looks like around 2 to 4 inches for the Denver metro area, with 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and 6 to 10 inches for the northern Front Range mountains.

Highs will only be in the low 30s mid-week, with milder and dry conditions returning to end the week.

Denver7 Weather

