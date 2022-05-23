Simms Fire burning southwest of Montrose 100% contained, national forest officials say

DENVER – A wildfire that ignited southwest of Montrose, destroying three structures in its path, was declared fully contained by national forest officials late Monday afternoon.

The Simms Fire burned a total 313 acres, according to the latest figures provided by officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and National Forests, following field verification and better mapping. Initially, fire officials estimated the blaze to be around 373 acres in size.

The fire was first reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday. Its cause is under investigation.

U.S. Forest Service officials said the Simms Fire traveled into a previous Bureau of Land Management prescribed fire treatment, which helped slow down the fire and reduce its intensity. Friday's weather, which included snow, also helped firefighters, they said.

The fire forced some areas to evacuate, but most evacuatios were lifted by Monday morning.

Approximately 170 firefighters continue to work the blaze, GMUG officials said in a tweet.