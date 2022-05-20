Watch
Wildfire burning in Ouray County; residents in Simms Mesa told to stand-by for potential evacuation

Multiple agencies responding; wildfire spotted in San Miguel, Montrose counties
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 19, 2022
OURAY COUNTY, Colo. – Residents living on Simms Mesa in Ouray County were told to stand-by for potential evacuations after a wildfire started in the area Thursday afternoon.

Very little is known about the blaze, but the smoke from the fire can be spotted in San Miguel and Montrose counties, deputies said through their social media channels.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire, but the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office did not release information about how many agencies are currently assisting firefighting efforts.

The sheriff’s office asked that residents follow them on their Facebook page for updates and urged them not to call 9-1-1.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

