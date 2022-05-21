Three structures lost in Simms Fire burning southwest of Montrose

Three structures have been lost in the Simms Fire burning 15 miles southwest of Montrose, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Friday evening update.

The fire is 370 acres and 15% contained as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. It was first reported at 4:25 p.m Thursday, and its cause is under investigation.

Most evacuation orders have been lifted, except for those in the Wildcat Canyon Drainage area.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office

According to the Forest Service, the Simms Fire traveled into a previous Bureau of Land Management prescribed fire treatment, which helped slow down the fire and reduce its intensity. Friday's weather, which included snow, also helped firefighters.