More resources on site for Straight Creek Fire burning east of Silverthorne

DENVER – The Straight Creek Fire burning off the south side of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels was estimated at 15 acres Friday afternoon as more resources were brought in.

Two hot shot crews were ordered Friday afternoon to help fight the fire along with the three engine crews, two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter. There were 65 personnel on the fire as of Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon and forced the closure of eastbound I-70 into the overnight hours. The interstate reopened, save for one lane, by Friday morning. CSP said that lane would be closed between Silverthorne and the tunnels.

⚠️One lane will be closed I-70 EB through the #StraightCreekFire area, which is approximately milepost 209.



The fire is burning on the White River National Forest in both living and dead spruce groves and live and beetle-killed lodgepole pine, according to David Boyd, a spokesperson for the Forest Service.

The fire activity weakened overnight but was expected to become more active as they day progressed amid high temperatures, increasing winds and the severe drought. Highs were expected to reach the mid-70s Friday, with winds out of the west-southwest at 7-10 miles per hour and gusting up to 17 miles per hour.

The fire is burning just south of the eastbound lanes of I-70 between the interstate and Tenderfoot Mountain. The town of Silverthorne said there were no immediate threats to any structures.

A small fire that burned along the bike path on Stephens Way was extinguished earlier in the day.

Fire crew is on scene on Stephens Way along the bike path. pic.twitter.com/W4PH65vPz1 — Town of Silverthorne (@SilverthorneCO) June 11, 2021

The Platte River Fire also sparked Thursday in southwestern Jefferson County and was 31 acres in size as of the last update. The Dragon Fire, burning 15 miles south of Rangely in Rio Blanco County, was 322 acres and 60% contained as of Friday morning and reported “excellent progress” despite more potential high-risk fire weather.

