Some evacuations ordered as Platte River Fire grows in Jefferson County

DENVER – A wildfire burning in the Ramona Gulch area in Jefferson County has led to some evacuations as firefighters work to contain the flames Thursday afternoon.

The Platte River Fire is currently burning in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area and residents between the hotel and Dome Rock were being evacuated as a precaution, according to Jefferson County officials.

Evacuees were being asked to check in at Conifer High School while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Large animals can be brought to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen by residents near Roxborough, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Jefferson County A fire area map of the Platte River Fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Fire suppression resources from the U.S. Forest Service, the North Fork Fire Department, a Type 2 helicopter, two airtankers and one air attack craft are responding to the scene, which is located about 4.25 miles northeast of Buffalo Creek and about two miles east of Foxton.

The U.S. Forest Service said two handcrews had also been ordered for the fire, which was 20 acres in size as of 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.