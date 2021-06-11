Eastbound I-70 closed at Silverthorne for wildfire

DENVER — Eastbound I-70 is closed at the Silverthorne exit for a wildfire just south of the interstate.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the fire is near mile point 205, which is between the Silverthorne exit and the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Eastbound traffic will be sent over Loveland Pass.

There's currently no ETA of when the interstate may reopen.

I-70 CLOSED EB at Silverthorne (MP 205) due to new wildfire just south of the interstate. The fire is near MP 209, which is between the #EisenhowerTunnel and Silverthorne. ALT Route is HWY 6 over Loveland Pass@Summit_Fire @SummitSheriffCO pic.twitter.com/sOZiyrDv70 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) June 11, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.