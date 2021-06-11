Watch
Eastbound I-70 closed at Silverthorne for wildfire

Fire
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jun 10, 2021
DENVER — Eastbound I-70 is closed at the Silverthorne exit for a wildfire just south of the interstate.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the fire is near mile point 205, which is between the Silverthorne exit and the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

Eastbound traffic will be sent over Loveland Pass.

There's currently no ETA of when the interstate may reopen.

This story is developing and will be updated.

