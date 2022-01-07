Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, damaged 149 others for estimated $513 million in losses

DENVER – The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others worth an estimated $513 million, according to updated totals from Boulder County.

Additionally, seven commercial structures were destroyed and 30 others were damaged, but the estimate of their worth has not been fully calculated, the county said. Between homes and businesses, 1,091 were destroyed and 179 were damaged, according to the latest estimates.

In Louisville, 550 homes were destroyed and 43 were damaged to the tune of approximately $229.2 million.

In Superior, 378 homes were destroyed and 58 were damaged for an estimate of $152.7 million. And in unincorporated Boulder County, 156 homes were destroyed and 48 were damaged for an estimated $131 million in damage.

Officials had been working on updating the lost structures since the weekend, when they said 991 structures had been lost and another 106 had been damaged.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management worked with building inspectors and officials, the county assessor, and others from across the Front Range to compile the latest report. They also released an interactive map where people can search for properties within the fire perimeter that were damaged.

Boulder County said officials will continue to verify damage from both the fire and wind event. People can also report damaged or destroyed structures not on the list by clicking here.

