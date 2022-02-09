Woman, 77, dies at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort after crashing into tree

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 77-year-old skier died after she collided with a tree at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort on Tuesday.

At 2:26 p.m., a call from the resort alerted Boulder County Communications Center to a report of a woman who was not breathing or conscious after she collided with a tree on the Muleshoe Run, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, LifeLine Air Ambulance and American Medical Response responded to the area and tried to save the woman's life. However, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said they do not believe foul play is involved.

The woman has not been identified. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This marks the third death at Eldora Mountain this season. A 72-year-old Boulder skier died in late November in a crash with a snowboarder and a 60-year-old Nederland man died after crashing into a tree in early December.