Boulder skier, 72, dies after crash at Eldora

DENVER – A 72-year-old Boulder skier died Tuesday in a crash with a snowboarder at Eldora Ski Area that remains under investigation, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the Windmill run at the ski area. The 72-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies were called out to the ski area, and the man died at the ski area’s first aid room despite ski patrol and paramedics working to resuscitate him, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the ski area said in news releases.

BCSO and Eldora said the man, who has yet to be identified, and a male snowboarder from Wellington collided. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said he was treated for injuries and interviewed about the crash.

The spokesperson said the snowboarder was cooperating with detectives and that the investigation was ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed thus far.

Eldora said the skier was wearing a helmet at the time and that the slopes were not crowded.

“We at Eldora offer our deepest sympathies to the skier’s family and friends, and we hold him and them in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time,” Eldora Ski Area said in a statement.