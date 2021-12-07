Skier dies after crashing into tree at Eldora Ski Area, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says

BOULDER, Colo. – A man died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Ski Area Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was only identified as a 60-year-old resident of the Nederland area by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, was found unconscious and lying on the ground in the trees along the Hot Dog Alley ski run, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was alone and had “apparently collided with a tree” at some point earlier in the day, deputies said.

Ski patrol immediately began first aid and CPR, but were unsuccessful, the news release states. The man was pronounced dead in the first aid room at approximately 11 a.m.

Ski area officials said in a statement Tuesday afternoon the skier was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the second skier death at the ski area in as many weeks.

Last week, a 72-year-old Boulder skier died n a crash with a snowboarder at Eldora. His death remains under investigation, according to authorities.