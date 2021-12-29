Tattoo artist confirmed as one of the victims in deadly shooting rampage

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No words exist to describe the pain family and friends are feeling from the loss of Danny Scofield, a father and good friend. Those who knew him say he touched the lives of so many throughout his 38 years of life.

"He was such a family man," said Cody McLaughlin, Scofield's ex-wife. "He loved his family so much. The last time I saw him was Christmas Eve, and I wish I would have given him just a little bit of a longer hug."

Scofield was one of five people who were shot and killed during the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting Monday evening. Police say Scofield was shot while working inside the Lucky 13 Tattoo shop.

"Nobody deserved this, especially him, and I didn’t know the other people very well, but nobody deserves that," said McLaughlin.

Gerardo Sandoval described Scofield as a passionate artist and friend.

"Everybody who knew him loved him, and it is just so hard to believe that somebody would do this to such a nice guy," he said. "He was so nice."

Scofield’s van still remains parked outside the tattoo shop. The windshield, much like the front of the store, is decorated with flowers.

"We love you and miss you so much," said McLaughlin. "We will carry your legacy on as much as we can and make him proud."

Scofield leaves behind three children.

If you would like to help the victims in the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting, click here.