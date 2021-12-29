How you can help the victims in the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting

The community is coming together after five people were killed and several others were injured, including a Lakewood police officer, in a shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood Monday night.

"This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. "We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent."

Here's how you can help the victims:

Colorado Healing Fund

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) is collecting donations for those affected by the mass shooting. These funds go directly to the families of the deceased, the survivors and the greater impacted community, according to organizers.

People can donate to the fund through several ways:



Online by visiting coloradohealingfund.org

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to "Denver-Lakewood"

Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank locations. Donors should make checks out to "Colorado Healing Fund" and write "Denver-Lakewood" in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund's victim account.

Donors can also host fundraisers and donate the proceeds to the CHF. If you do host a fundraiser, send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org

GoFundMe

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to help the victims and their families.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, was one of the two women killed at Broadway and 1st Avenue, which was where the string of shootings began. A GoFundMe has been created to support Alicia's 12-year-old child.

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado was the second women killed at Broadway and 1st Avenue. Her husband was also shot. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU. A verified GoFundMe was created for the family to help with funeral costs, medical bills and support for the couple's son.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with ways you can help the victims, their families and the community.