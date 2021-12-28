Suspect in Denver metro tattoo shop shooting rampage harbored extremist views, sources tell ABC news

DENVER – The gunman suspected of killing four people and injuring three others in a shooting rampage across Denver and Lakewood Monday night harbored extremist views and had a history of psychiatric episodes, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with ABC News Tuesday.

A preliminary assessment by federal law enforcement agents showed a mix of factors were at work in motivating the shooter for the rampage, which started shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement sources as Lyndon McLeod.

The rampage apparently began with the tattoo parlor near 1st Avenue and Broadway as the target, according to preliminary findings of the investigation.

Law enforcement is now scouring the suspect’s writings, both physical and online, and trying to determine what led up to the string of shootings across Denver and Lakewood, ABC News reports.

State business records obtained by ABC News indicate McLeod used to own a tattoo business in Denver called "Flat Black Ink." It appears McLeod had left the business by 2017, according to the records.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are now directly involved, the law enforcement sources told ABC News, with the ATF leading the trace of the firearm.

Officials from both the Lakewood and Denver police departments will provide an update on the investigation at 3:45 p.m. Denver7 will carry it live on our website, our social media pages and our streaming platforms, as well as the Denver7+ app.