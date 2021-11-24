Remains of woman missing from Poudre Canyon flooding found

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a woman who's been missing since the flash flooding and mudslides in the Poudre Canyon over the summer has been found, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

A local resident reported to the sheriff’s office on Nov. 20 around 4 p.m. that she discovered what she believed were human remains while hiking east of Rustic Road, a little over 4 miles east of Black Hollow Road.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were the remains of the woman missing, 57-year-old Diana Brown, of San Antonio, Texas.

Three other people were killed July 20 when flash flooding swept through the canyon, who the sheriff’s office confirmed were all associated with the same residence on Black Hollow Road:

Patricia Brown, 59, of Madison, Wisconsin

David Brown, 61, of San Antonio, Texas

Richard Brown, 85, of Bellevue, Colorado

A family friend, Hilary Keahey, said the family went to the cabin every July together.

"I want people to remember them as beautiful, loving, generous people," Keahey said. “They had such good souls and hearts. And I think that those of us who are still here feel a little empty, and heaven is a better place certainly now."

The flooding started in Poudre Canyon around 6 p.m. July 20 above Rustic. A mudslide happened near Black Hollow Road that sent debris down the canyon.

Searches for Diana Brown’s body were suspended a little over a week after the flooding, and more crews with dogs, drones and dive teams searched again in September .

“We are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced on July 20th, 2021,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

