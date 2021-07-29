Search operations suspended for last of the missing adults from Poudre Canyon floods

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Search operations for the last remaining missing person in the Poudre Canyon floods have been suspended.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that crews will suspend the search for a missing woman until further leads are received. She is the only missing person left after three other bodies have been recovered.

Last week’s flash flooding and mudslides in the Poudre Canyon killed three people, with one still missing, and destroyed six structures.

A woman’s body was recovered last Wednesday, identified as as Patricia Brown, 59, of Madison, Wisconsin, and a man’s body, identified as David Brown, 61, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled from the Poudre River Sunday. Crews recovered Monday the body of a man who has yet to be identified. The name of the fourth missing person has not been released.

The flooding started in Poudre Canyon around 6 p.m. July 20 above Rustic. A mudslide happened near Black Hollow Road that sent debris down the canyon. The three found dead and the missing woman were all are associated with the same residence on Black Hollow Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue workers spent more than 800 hours on the search and recovery efforts on foot, in the water, with dogs, and with drones, the sheriff’s office said. But failed to find the fourth missing person.

The Poudre River will stay closed from the fish hatchery to Rustic while the removal of the mudslide debris continues.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continue to monitor the impacts on the river from the mudslide, including documenting the fish kill that occurred. CPW senior aquatic biologist Jeff Spohn said the agency would not be commenting on impacts to the fish population until standardized data was collected.

