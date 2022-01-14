Police arrest man in connection with New Year's Denver nightclub shooting that killed 2

DENVER – Police announced Friday they had arrested a 22-year-old man in Aurora in connection with the New Year’s shooting at a downtown Denver nightclub in which two people were killed and two others were injured.

The Denver Police Department said Levi Floyd Diecidue, 22, was arrested late Thursday in the 500 block of Emporia Street in Aurora. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault, police said.

The shooting happened sometime after midnight on New Year’s Day at the nightclub, located at 1919 Blake Street. Hiyaw Zewdie, 29, and Devonte Phillips, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were hospitalized.

Denver police said the probable cause statement that details what allegedly happened during the shooting is sealed and that investigators were not looking for any more suspects in the shooting.

The city suspended Cabin Tap House’s license after the shooting, citing “disruptive and illegal activities.” Beta Nightclub, which is owned by the same man and sits next door, had its license revoked a couple of days later after a series of violations and shootings nearby.