City suspends Cabin Tap House's license following deadly shooting

DENVER — The Department of Excise and Licenses has suspended The Cabin Tap House's license following a deadly shooting New Year's Day.

It happened near 19th and Blake streets sometime after midnight Saturday morning.

Police say three men and a woman were shot as New Year's celebrations were occurring at bars and clubs in the area.

Two people, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

ALERT #DPD in investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Blake St. Three adult males and one adult female were shot. One of the males and the female were pronounced deceased on scene, the two other males were transported to a local hospital. This is a ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fUeb9tz66v — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2022

In the emergency suspension order, the city stated disruptive and illegal activities created an unsafe and hazardous environment.

"The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and safety of the community. The Director finds that probable cause exists for revocation or suspension of the license."

The Cabin Tap House is prohibited from continuing to operate, according to the city. A hearing will be held, and then the executive director of the Department of Excise and Licenses will issue a final decision.

Denver police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported and no suspect information was released.

