New Year's shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a quadruple shooting in lower downtown that left two people dead and wounded two others.

It happened near 19th and Blake streets sometime after midnight Saturday morning.

Police said three men and a woman were shot as New Year's celebrations were occurring at bars and clubs in the area.

Two people, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

No arrests have been reported and no suspect information was released.

Police declined to provide additional details as of Saturday.